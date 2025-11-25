SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.