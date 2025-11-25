Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $5,230,516 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

HII stock opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

