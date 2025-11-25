Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 59.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 325,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $4,408,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,369.12. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,138. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 258,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,974,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.