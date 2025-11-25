Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.7%

AXP stock opened at $355.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.22. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

