MRC Global Inc. $MRC Stock Holdings Lessened by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 78,086 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Down 0.5%

MRC Global stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

