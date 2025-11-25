Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 4,672 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 361.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The business had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

