Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 296.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 1,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a $83.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $10,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,176,361.14. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,650. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,540. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

