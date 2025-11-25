Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,111 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 27,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $96,749.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,624.02. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $243,106.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,577.22. The trade was a 16.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,252. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.