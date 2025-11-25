Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 59,832 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,832 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GitLab by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 129,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Zacks Research raised GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

In related news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,688,262.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

