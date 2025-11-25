Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Polaris by 13,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 1,027,161 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Polaris by 142.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after acquiring an additional 951,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 352.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 703,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 98.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 553,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12,099.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 509,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.13%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

