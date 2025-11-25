Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $17,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $11,516,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kohl’s by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 546,808 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 348,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 262,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.