TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,651 Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

