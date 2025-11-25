Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,788 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,701,000 after buying an additional 295,275 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 187,325 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,256.45. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,563 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $308,920.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,850. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 142,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,485 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,634.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital set a $72.00 price objective on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.24.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

