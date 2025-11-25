J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.7% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

