J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 94,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Columbia Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,598.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $249.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.21. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

