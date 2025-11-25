North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,689 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Avantor by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

