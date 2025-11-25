Scalar Gauge Management LLC Buys Shares of 84,000 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,000. Celestica comprises 8.0% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 362.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,184,000 after buying an additional 375,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 17.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $322.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Celestica’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

