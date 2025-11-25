North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,179 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,015,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 270,397 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Calix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,417,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,420,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Calix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 152,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,032,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 215,028 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -454.64 and a beta of 1.44. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $26,917,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,580,508.92. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $34,699,800 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

