Scalar Gauge Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in N-able, Inc. $NABL

Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,039 shares during the period. N-able makes up about 2.1% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of N-able by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in N-able by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in N-able by 20.8% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 241.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in N-able by 1,030.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 price target (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on N-able

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.