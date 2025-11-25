Repligen Corporation $RGEN Stake Cut by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,367.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $7,676,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

