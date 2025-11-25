North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $424.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.