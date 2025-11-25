First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Receives $24.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.4118.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

In other news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 713.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

