Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Head-To-Head Survey

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 14.42% 11.09% 0.94% Prosperity Bancshares 30.28% 7.06% 1.37%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OP Bancorp pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares OP Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $154.05 million 1.27 $21.07 million $1.57 8.39 Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.42 $479.39 million $5.61 12.11

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OP Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 11 0 2.65

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $80.21, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

