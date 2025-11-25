Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 378,017 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32,559.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,017 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.49. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

