Analysts Set Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Target Price at $47.14

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.1429.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $370,534.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,445.83. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 564.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

