Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives $4.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 163.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

