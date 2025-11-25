Ethena Staked USDe Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and $9.71 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 3,527,148,608 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 3,528,798,809.92235492. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.20563298 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,184,070.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.