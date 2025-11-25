Filecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $190.37 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00001835 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $190.37 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,958,747,053 coins and its circulating supply is 720,869,096 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

