Financial Review: NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) versus Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Code Rebel and NetSol Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $66.50 million 0.53 $2.92 million $0.04 75.25

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Code Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares Code Rebel and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies 4.46% 7.40% 4.86%

Volatility & Risk

Code Rebel has a beta of 92.9, indicating that its share price is 9,190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Code Rebel and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00 NetSol Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Code Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Code Rebel is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Code Rebel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

