Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.28 and last traded at GBX 2.28. Approximately 706,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 589,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mothercare from GBX 650 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.
Mothercare Stock Down 12.0%
Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.40) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mothercare
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
