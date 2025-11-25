Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $443.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.28.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

