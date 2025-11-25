Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Jiayin Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.