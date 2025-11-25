Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $159.73 million during the quarter.
Webco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEBC opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.04. Webco Industries has a 52-week low of $159.80 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.75.
Webco Industries Company Profile
