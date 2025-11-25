Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $159.73 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEBC opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.04. Webco Industries has a 52-week low of $159.80 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.75.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

