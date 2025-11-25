easyJet (LON:EZJ) Releases Earnings Results

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

easyJet Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 464.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 471.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.79. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 401.05 and a 1 year high of GBX 594. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

In other easyJet news, insider Sue Clark bought 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 per share, for a total transaction of £35,251.20. 15.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 535 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

