easyJet (LON:EZJ) Releases Earnings Results

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%.
easyJet Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 464.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 471.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.79. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 401.05 and a 1 year high of GBX 594. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at easyJet
In other easyJet news, insider Sue Clark bought 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 per share, for a total transaction of £35,251.20. 15.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on easyJet
easyJet Company Profile
We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.