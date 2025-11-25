North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 85.0% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 366,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

