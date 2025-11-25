North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,804 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 604.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 4,927.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

