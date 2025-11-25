North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Evertec accounts for approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Evertec worth $29,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Evertec by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evertec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,558,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 46,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evertec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evertec Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $227.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

