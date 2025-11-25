Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 373,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.21. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $348.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

