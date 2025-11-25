MAI Capital Management Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $501.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $512.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.39.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

