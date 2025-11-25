Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Stake Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

PFG stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

