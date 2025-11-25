SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Stock Holdings Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,161 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,078.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

SPMD opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

