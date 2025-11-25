OSR (OSRH) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OSR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of OSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSR N/A -$2.41 million -0.58 OSR Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 69.77

Risk and Volatility

OSR’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OSR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OSR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSR Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 122.44%. Given OSR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OSR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSR N/A -6.66% -4.90% OSR Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

OSR rivals beat OSR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

OSR Company Profile

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

