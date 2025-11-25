SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of SS&C Technologies worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

