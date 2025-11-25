Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 250 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after buying an additional 927,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $106,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $211.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $213.03.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.