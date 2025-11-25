FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 133,498 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,498 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

