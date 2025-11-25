Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

