Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

