Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $841.10 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

