22,120 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in BILL by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 102.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BILL from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

