Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

